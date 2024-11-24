ETRACS Linked to the Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:BDCZ) Trading Up 1.1% – Still a Buy?

ETRACS Linked to the Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:BDCZ – Get Free Report) shares rose 1.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $19.05 and last traded at $19.05. Approximately 970 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 2,762 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.83.

ETRACS Linked to the Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN Series B Trading Up 1.1 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.15.

ETRACS Linked to the Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN Series B Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th were given a dividend of $0.4499 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 11th. This is a positive change from ETRACS Linked to the Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN Series B’s previous dividend of $0.45.

About ETRACS Linked to the Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN Series B

The ETRACS MarketVector Business Development Companies Liquid Index ETN (BDCZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks an index of at least 25 companies invested in the initial growth stages of small firms. BDCZ was launched on Oct 8, 2015 and is issued by ETRACS.

