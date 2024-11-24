Estate Counselors LLC Takes Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Estate Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. Romano Brothers AND Company boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company now owns 4,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Delta Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.2% during the third quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% during the third quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 3,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $956,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.2% in the third quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Ballast Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 1,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 1.3 %

GLD stock opened at $249.84 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $183.15 and a 12 month high of $257.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $246.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $230.62.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.