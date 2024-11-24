Estate Counselors LLC Sells 1,965 Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Estate Counselors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,965 shares during the quarter. Estate Counselors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $1,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 384.0% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Denver PWM LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 142.1% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the second quarter worth $44,000.

Get iShares Russell 3000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA IWV opened at $342.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.03. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a twelve month low of $258.83 and a twelve month high of $344.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $330.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $316.65.

About iShares Russell 3000 ETF

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.