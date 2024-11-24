Estate Counselors LLC Sells 10,679 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Estate Counselors LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,679 shares during the quarter. Estate Counselors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cedar Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 371.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 122.3% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV opened at $77.32 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $75.70 and a 52-week high of $79.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $77.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.46.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

