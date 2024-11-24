Estate Counselors LLC Has $6.93 Million Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Estate Counselors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 1,176.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 65,608 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Estate Counselors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Estate Counselors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $6,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VNQ. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 465.1% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 4,585,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $446,718,000 after purchasing an additional 3,774,000 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 17,050.2% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,574,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $348,272,000 after purchasing an additional 3,554,112 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 376.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,367,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $118,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080,371 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 834.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 925,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $90,172,000 after purchasing an additional 826,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,994,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $669,716,000 after purchasing an additional 523,467 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $96.24 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $78.27 and a twelve month high of $99.58. The stock has a market cap of $37.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $95.87 and its 200 day moving average is $90.59.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

