EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Stock Holdings Increased by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 64.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 73,322 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,670 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in EQT were worth $2,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EQT. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in EQT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of EQT in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of EQT by 18,080.0% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 909 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in EQT by 149.5% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 998 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in EQT by 936.1% in the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the period. 90.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EQT Trading Down 2.1 %

NYSE EQT opened at $45.92 on Friday. EQT Co. has a 1-year low of $30.02 and a 1-year high of $48.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $27.40 billion, a PE ratio of 54.67 and a beta of 1.06.

EQT Dividend Announcement

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. EQT had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 3.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that EQT Co. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 6th will be paid a $0.1575 dividend. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 6th. EQT’s payout ratio is 75.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EQT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on EQT from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of EQT from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of EQT in a report on Friday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on EQT from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised EQT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EQT presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.83.

EQT Profile

(Free Report)

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

