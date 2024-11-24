Enerflex Ltd. (TSE:EFX) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.04

Enerflex Ltd. (TSE:EFX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 26th,TickerTech Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0375 per share on Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 26th. This is a positive change from Enerflex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

Enerflex Stock Up 1.9 %

EFX stock opened at C$13.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.43 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$9.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$8.00. Enerflex has a 52-week low of C$5.45 and a 52-week high of C$13.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.84, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Get Enerflex alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Enerflex from C$12.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Enerflex from C$12.00 to C$13.75 in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Acumen Capital lifted their target price on shares of Enerflex from C$12.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Friday, November 15th. ATB Capital increased their price target on shares of Enerflex from C$12.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Enerflex from C$11.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday, November 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$12.34.

About Enerflex

(Get Free Report)

Enerflex Ltd. offers energy infrastructure and energy transition solutions to natural gas markets in North America, Latin America, and the Eastern Hemisphere. The company provides natural gas compression infrastructure, processing, and treated water infrastructure under contract to oil and natural gas customers; power generation rental solutions; custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; integrated turnkey power generation, gas compression, processing facilities, natural gas compression, processing, and electric power solutions; after-market mechanical services and parts distribution, as well as maintenance solutions to the oil and natural gas industry, operations, and overhaul services; and equipment supply, parts supply, and general asset management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enerflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.