Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) CEO Sells $832,350.00 in Stock

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.47, for a total transaction of $832,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,758,819.05. The trade was a 8.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

On Friday, October 25th, Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of Electronic Arts stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.87, for a total value of $364,675.00.

On Wednesday, September 25th, Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of Electronic Arts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total value of $353,750.00.

On Monday, August 26th, Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of Electronic Arts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.88, for a total transaction of $372,200.00.

Shares of NASDAQ EA opened at $166.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $43.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.85, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. Electronic Arts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.92 and a fifty-two week high of $168.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.84.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 19.54%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EA. BNP Paribas raised Electronic Arts to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Electronic Arts from $163.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Electronic Arts has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.37.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EA. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 290 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Electronic Arts by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,828 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,690 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 494 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

