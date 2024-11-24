Elbert O. Jr. Robinson Sells 25,000 Shares of Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) Stock

Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) Director Elbert O. Jr. Robinson sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total transaction of $426,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 89,512 shares in the company, valued at $1,526,179.60. The trade was a 21.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Oscar Health Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:OSCR opened at $15.98 on Friday. Oscar Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.29 and a 12-month high of $23.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.20. The company has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of -266.33 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. Oscar Health had a return on equity of 2.79% and a net margin of 0.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Oscar Health, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Oscar Health during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $600,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Oscar Health by 11.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,339,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,062,000 after purchasing an additional 455,205 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Oscar Health by 217.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 325,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,911,000 after purchasing an additional 223,189 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Oscar Health during the third quarter worth about $2,764,000. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oscar Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $12,726,000. 75.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OSCR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Oscar Health from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $21.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. UBS Group began coverage on Oscar Health in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Oscar Health in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.93.

About Oscar Health

Oscar Health, Inc operates as a health insurance in the United States. The company offers health plans in individual and small group markets, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform that help providers and payors directly enable their shift to value-based care. It also provides reinsurance products.

