Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Trading Up 0.7% – Here’s Why

Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) were up 0.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $375.31 and last traded at $373.69. Approximately 358,879 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 2,096,781 shares. The stock had previously closed at $370.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on ETN shares. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Eaton in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $382.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on Eaton from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Eaton in a report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $370.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on Eaton from $327.00 to $320.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Eaton from $375.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eaton has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $357.83.

Eaton Trading Up 1.7 %

The firm has a market cap of $149.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.15, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $342.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $322.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.37 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 15.32%. Eaton’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th were given a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 4th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eaton

In other Eaton news, insider Michael Yelton sold 3,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.12, for a total transaction of $950,584.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,186,411.68. This represents a 44.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Craig Arnold sold 61,569 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.97, for a total transaction of $22,224,561.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 506,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $182,780,769.20. This trade represents a 10.84 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 68,705 shares of company stock valued at $24,516,346. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Breakwater Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 1,560.0% in the second quarter. Breakwater Investment Management now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new stake in Eaton in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Groupama Asset Managment raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 83.2% in the third quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 9,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 4,298 shares during the last quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

See Also

