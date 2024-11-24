Eagle Asset Management Inc. Sells 96,841 Shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Free Report) by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 338,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 96,841 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NMI were worth $13,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. acquired a new position in NMI during the 2nd quarter worth $29,708,000. Goldentree Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in NMI in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $22,600,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in NMI by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,942,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,009,000 after buying an additional 534,818 shares during the period. F M Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of NMI during the second quarter worth approximately $12,447,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of NMI by 5.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,168,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,818,000 after acquiring an additional 358,930 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

Get NMI alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider William J. Leatherberry sold 3,000 shares of NMI stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total transaction of $120,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 153,689 shares in the company, valued at $6,158,318.23. The trade was a 1.91 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

NMI Trading Up 1.2 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of NASDAQ NMIH opened at $38.73 on Friday. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.00 and a 1-year high of $42.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.25. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.13.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of NMI from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of NMI from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of NMI from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. StockNews.com lowered NMI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on NMI from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.29.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NMIH

About NMI

(Free Report)

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NMIH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.