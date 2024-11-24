Eagle Asset Management Inc. Sells 73,807 Shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. cut its position in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Free Report) by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 293,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,807 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ChampionX were worth $9,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in ChampionX by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 21,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ChampionX by 1.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 54,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 63.7% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank boosted its position in shares of ChampionX by 2.9% during the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 31,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

ChampionX Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:CHX opened at $31.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 19.40 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.57. ChampionX Co. has a 12 month low of $25.46 and a 12 month high of $39.95.

ChampionX Announces Dividend

ChampionX ( NASDAQ:CHX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). ChampionX had a return on equity of 19.74% and a net margin of 8.59%. The firm had revenue of $906.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $916.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that ChampionX Co. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 3rd. ChampionX’s payout ratio is currently 23.60%.

Insider Transactions at ChampionX

In related news, insider Deric D. Bryant sold 49,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total value of $1,482,048.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 337,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,142,514.54. This trade represents a 12.75 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Citigroup decreased their target price on ChampionX from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 14th.

ChampionX Profile

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, artificial lift systems, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production & Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

