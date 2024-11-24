Eagle Asset Management Inc. Purchases 18,820 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 92.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,098 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,820 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $10,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in Progressive by 84.3% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 25,738 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,531,000 after purchasing an additional 11,770 shares in the last quarter. Sycomore Asset Management raised its position in shares of Progressive by 9.5% during the second quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 28,128 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,856,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. purchased a new position in shares of Progressive in the second quarter worth $981,000. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Progressive by 22.2% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 31,330 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,480,000 after acquiring an additional 5,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Progressive by 88.7% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,626 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 3,585 shares in the last quarter. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PGR stock opened at $266.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $253.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $231.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The Progressive Co. has a 52-week low of $149.14 and a 52-week high of $266.18.

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The insurance provider reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $19.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.95 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 33.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 13.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 7,696 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.21, for a total value of $1,964,096.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,189 shares in the company, valued at $3,876,384.69. The trade was a 33.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 43,370 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.20, for a total transaction of $10,937,914.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 473,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,475,967. The trade was a 8.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,209 shares of company stock valued at $14,975,979 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on PGR shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Progressive from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Progressive from $250.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. HSBC upgraded Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $253.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Progressive from $267.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.81.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

