Eagle Asset Management Inc. Has $10.75 Million Stock Holdings in COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 334,613 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,707 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in COPT Defense Properties were worth $10,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new position in shares of COPT Defense Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of COPT Defense Properties by 711.4% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 3,052 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of COPT Defense Properties in the first quarter valued at about $100,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of COPT Defense Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of COPT Defense Properties by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the period.

COPT Defense Properties Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CDP opened at $31.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 26.10 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.25. COPT Defense Properties has a fifty-two week low of $22.20 and a fifty-two week high of $34.22.

COPT Defense Properties Dividend Announcement

COPT Defense Properties ( NYSE:CDP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $189.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.37 million. COPT Defense Properties had a net margin of 18.34% and a return on equity of 8.99%. COPT Defense Properties’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that COPT Defense Properties will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. COPT Defense Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other COPT Defense Properties news, COO Britt A. Snider bought 1,000 shares of COPT Defense Properties stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.41 per share, with a total value of $29,410.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $58,820. This trade represents a 100.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CDP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of COPT Defense Properties from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on COPT Defense Properties from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Wedbush boosted their price target on COPT Defense Properties from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on COPT Defense Properties from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on COPT Defense Properties from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, COPT Defense Properties currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.86.

About COPT Defense Properties

(Free Report)

COPT Defense, an S&P MidCap 400 Company, is a self-managed REIT focused on owning, operating and developing properties in locations proximate to, or sometimes containing, key U.S. Government (USG) defense installations and missions (referred to as its Defense/IT Portfolio). The Company's tenants include the USG and their defense contractors, who are primarily engaged in priority national security activities, and who generally require mission-critical and high security property enhancements.

