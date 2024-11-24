Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS) Shares Bought by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Free Report) by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,094 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Doximity were worth $91,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Doximity by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Doximity by 19.7% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Doximity by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 17,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Doximity by 324.2% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its position in Doximity by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DOCS. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective (up from $37.00) on shares of Doximity in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Doximity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Doximity from $35.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Doximity from $34.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Doximity from $52.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.27.

DOCS stock opened at $48.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.08. Doximity, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.96 and a 12 month high of $61.75.

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

