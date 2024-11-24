DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Shares Sold by Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lessened its stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,272 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $364,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in DocuSign by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,099,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,318,000 after acquiring an additional 75,026 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of DocuSign by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,729,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,518,000 after purchasing an additional 576,414 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of DocuSign by 77.9% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,519,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541,816 shares in the last quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in DocuSign by 316.6% in the first quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,417,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,536,000 after buying an additional 2,597,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in DocuSign by 4.1% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,920,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,265,000 after buying an additional 115,616 shares in the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DocuSign Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of DOCU stock opened at $83.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.52, a P/E/G ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 0.90. DocuSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.13 and a fifty-two week high of $83.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $736.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.20 million. DocuSign had a net margin of 34.56% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DOCU shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on DocuSign from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of DocuSign from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of DocuSign in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of DocuSign from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.80.

Insider Activity at DocuSign

In other DocuSign news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 9,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.80, for a total transaction of $657,177.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,384,632. This trade represents a 10.88 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 7,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total transaction of $543,091.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,542,358.75. This represents a 6.72 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,558 shares of company stock valued at $4,272,768. 1.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DocuSign Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

Further Reading

