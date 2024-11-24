Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV) Shares Sold by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC decreased its position in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 140,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,496 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $5,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 2,168 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 26.5% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 325,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,964,000 after acquiring an additional 68,265 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 53,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 198,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,302,000 after purchasing an additional 5,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 352.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 586,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,570,000 after purchasing an additional 457,200 shares during the last quarter.

Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of DFIV opened at $36.46 on Friday. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 52-week low of $32.93 and a 52-week high of $38.51. The firm has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.02.

Company Profile

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

