Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Sells 19,920 Shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. cut its stake in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,199,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 19,920 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $73,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PGGM Investments raised its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 77.9% during the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 3,629,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,347,000 after buying an additional 1,589,730 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 131.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,708,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536,067 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,061,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,083,000 after acquiring an additional 34,885 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,531,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,233,000 after acquiring an additional 36,285 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,227,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,251,000 after purchasing an additional 56,399 shares in the last quarter. 96.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Highwoods Properties Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE HIW opened at $31.96 on Friday. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.58 and a 52-week high of $36.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 23.85 and a beta of 1.26.

Highwoods Properties Announces Dividend

Highwoods Properties ( NYSE:HIW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.74). The firm had revenue of $204.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.96 million. Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 17.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.26%. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 149.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on HIW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Highwoods Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.20.

About Highwoods Properties

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW), fully-integrated office real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

