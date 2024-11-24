Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Purchases 2,052 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 98,024 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,052 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $27,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the first quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Danaher by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,277 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,317,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 84.3% during the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 7.8% in the first quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Ashford Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Danaher by 12.4% in the first quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,217 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Danaher

In related news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 952 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.37, for a total value of $255,488.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,212 shares in the company, valued at $1,130,374.44. This trade represents a 18.44 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DHR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Danaher in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Danaher presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.16.

View Our Latest Research Report on Danaher

Danaher Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:DHR opened at $235.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.85. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $215.68 and a 52 week high of $281.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $258.15 and a 200 day moving average of $259.95.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.14. Danaher had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 10.62%. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.61%.

Danaher Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.