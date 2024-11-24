CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Bought by Crewe Advisors LLC

Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 77.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 452 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 197 shares during the quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CRWD. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

CRWD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush set a $330.00 price target on CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Westpark Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, September 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $335.62.

CRWD opened at $372.26 on Friday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $200.81 and a twelve month high of $398.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $91.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 539.51, a PEG ratio of 25.88 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $308.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $311.91.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $963.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $958.27 million. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 4.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 55,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.62, for a total transaction of $16,410,501.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,109,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $329,172,858.52. This trade represents a 4.75 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.73, for a total value of $1,173,285.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 174,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,521,111.43. This trade represents a 2.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 108,248 shares of company stock valued at $32,465,110. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

