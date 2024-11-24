Crewe Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 53.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 933 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OEF. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. NBT Bank N A NY increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1,542.9% during the second quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 66.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eastern Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000.

Get iShares S&P 100 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 100 ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA OEF opened at $286.88 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $279.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $268.37. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $213.40 and a 52-week high of $290.50. The firm has a market cap of $13.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 1.04.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.