Crewe Advisors LLC Has $3.47 Million Stock Holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS)

Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Free Report) by 34,539.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,626 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,425 shares during the quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF were worth $3,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,156,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,491,000 after purchasing an additional 56,803 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,740,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,490,000 after purchasing an additional 130,567 shares in the last quarter. Crane Advisory LLC increased its stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Crane Advisory LLC now owns 1,408,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,904,000 after acquiring an additional 23,491 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 12.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,118,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,684,000 after purchasing an additional 125,616 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 84.1% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,111,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,249,000 after purchasing an additional 507,868 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:PULS opened at $49.73 on Friday. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $48.47 and a twelve month high of $49.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.65.

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation.

