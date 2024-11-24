Crewe Advisors LLC Acquires 3 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 160 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BKNG. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Booking during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Grove Bank & Trust grew its position in Booking by 133.3% during the second quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 7 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC bought a new position in Booking during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new position in Booking in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Booking

In other news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,887.61, for a total value of $388,761.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,787 shares in the company, valued at $14,722,379.07. This trade represents a 2.57 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Booking Stock Down 0.6 %

Booking Announces Dividend

Shares of BKNG opened at $5,177.15 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4,482.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4,041.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.36 billion, a PE ratio of 35.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.38. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $3,079.50 and a 12-month high of $5,216.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a $8.75 dividend. This represents a $35.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. Booking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BKNG. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Booking from $3,560.00 to $4,900.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4,600.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Booking from $4,200.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Argus downgraded Booking from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4,785.00.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

