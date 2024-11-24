Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.56.

Several research analysts have weighed in on COTY shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Coty from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Coty from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Coty in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Coty from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Coty in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Coty by 789.3% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,582,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,932,000 after acquiring an additional 4,954,362 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Coty by 1,798.5% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,847,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750,021 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Coty by 42.6% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 5,642,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687,045 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Coty by 733.0% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,900,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,038,000 after buying an additional 1,671,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Coty by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,387,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,068,000 after buying an additional 890,626 shares during the period. 42.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:COTY opened at $7.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.91. Coty has a one year low of $6.93 and a one year high of $13.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.31.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.04). Coty had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 9.16%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Coty will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige segment products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Calvin Klein, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

