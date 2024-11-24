Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) Announces Earnings Results

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $538.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $538.04 million. Construction Partners had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 3.78%. Construction Partners’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS.

Construction Partners Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of Construction Partners stock opened at $99.98 on Friday. Construction Partners has a 1 year low of $39.79 and a 1 year high of $100.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.68.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ROAD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Construction Partners from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Raymond James upped their price target on Construction Partners from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Construction Partners from $68.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Construction Partners from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

Construction Partners Company Profile

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, constructs and maintains roadways in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee. The company provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, such as highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

