Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 36,415 Shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lowered its stake in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Free Report) by 31.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 78,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 36,415 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.12% of ABM Industries worth $4,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Algert Global LLC grew its position in shares of ABM Industries by 50.8% in the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 200,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,139,000 after purchasing an additional 67,560 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in ABM Industries by 152.2% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 24,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,076,000 after buying an additional 14,560 shares during the period. SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ABM Industries during the first quarter worth $13,730,000. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of ABM Industries in the second quarter valued at about $614,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 86.7% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 101,793 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,148,000 after acquiring an additional 47,260 shares in the last quarter. 91.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Earl Ray Ellis sold 40,000 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total transaction of $2,158,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,442,229.60. The trade was a 46.92 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

ABM Industries Stock Performance

Shares of ABM Industries stock opened at $56.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 23.47 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.64 and a 200-day moving average of $52.04. ABM Industries Incorporated has a 1-year low of $39.64 and a 1-year high of $59.78.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, September 6th. The business services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 1.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ABM Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd were given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 3rd. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on ABM shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of ABM Industries from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on ABM Industries from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. StockNews.com downgraded ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on ABM Industries from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th.

ABM Industries Company Profile

ABM Industries Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of integrated facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Manufacturing & Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments.

