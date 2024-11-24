Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX – Free Report) by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 186,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,473 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Deluxe were worth $3,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Deluxe by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,167,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $106,406,000 after buying an additional 171,998 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Deluxe by 1.0% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,112,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,445,000 after acquiring an additional 21,752 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Deluxe by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,040,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,824,000 after acquiring an additional 123,361 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its holdings in Deluxe by 3.4% during the second quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,907,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,842,000 after purchasing an additional 62,525 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Deluxe by 3.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 813,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,276,000 after buying an additional 27,111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Deluxe alerts:

Deluxe Stock Performance

Shares of DLX stock opened at $23.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.23 and its 200 day moving average is $21.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.75, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.46. Deluxe Co. has a 12 month low of $17.60 and a 12 month high of $24.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

Deluxe Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 19th. Deluxe’s payout ratio is currently 96.77%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Deluxe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on DLX

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Barry C. Mccarthy purchased 2,820 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.08 per share, with a total value of $53,805.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 178,670 shares in the company, valued at $3,409,023.60. This represents a 1.60 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Deluxe Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deluxe Corporation provides technology-enabled solutions to enterprises, small businesses, and financial institutions in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It operates through Merchant Services, B2B Payments, Data Solutions, and Print segments. The Merchant Services offers credit and debit card authorization and payment systems, as well as processing services primarily to small and medium-sized retail and service businesses.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deluxe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deluxe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.