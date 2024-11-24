Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $4.31 Million Stake in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lowered its holdings in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Free Report) by 18.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 42,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,340 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in EnerSys were worth $4,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in EnerSys during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of EnerSys by 231.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 36.2% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in EnerSys by 141.8% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in EnerSys during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other EnerSys news, VP Joern Tinnemeyer sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $220,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,536,800. The trade was a 7.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Chad C. Uplinger sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.87, for a total value of $50,435.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,732,442.25. This represents a 2.83 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,700 shares of company stock valued at $2,271,843 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

EnerSys Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of EnerSys stock opened at $97.52 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.06. The stock has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 13.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. EnerSys has a 12 month low of $86.41 and a 12 month high of $112.53.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.05. EnerSys had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 8.25%. The company had revenue of $883.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $891.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. EnerSys’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that EnerSys will post 8.86 EPS for the current year.

EnerSys Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio is 13.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ENS has been the subject of several research reports. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of EnerSys in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Roth Capital raised EnerSys to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of EnerSys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, EnerSys presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.00.

EnerSys Profile

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in four segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, Specialty, and New Ventures. The Energy Systems segment offers uninterruptible power systems (UPS) applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, data center, and renewable and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

