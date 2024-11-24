Commercial National Financial Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 (OTCMKTS:CEFC)

Commercial National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CEFC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 22nd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share on Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th.
Commercial National Financial Trading Down 4.9 %
OTCMKTS:CEFC opened at $9.50 on Friday. Commercial National Financial has a 1-year low of $8.06 and a 1-year high of $10.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 0.49.
Commercial National Financial (OTCMKTS:CEFC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.23 million during the quarter.
Commercial National Financial Company Profile
Commercial National Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Commercial Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, agricultural businesses, commercial businesses, and light industries in Michigan. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, certificates of deposit, and health savings accounts.
