CNS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNSP) Trading Down 4.3% – What’s Next?

CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSP – Get Free Report) shares dropped 4.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.11 and last traded at $0.12. Approximately 9,849,799 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 73% from the average daily volume of 5,706,537 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Maxim Group upgraded shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th.

Get CNS Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CNSP

CNS Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 4.3 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CNS Pharmaceuticals

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.13. The company has a market capitalization of $7.15 million, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 2.58.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CNS Pharmaceuticals stock. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSP – Free Report) by 616.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 94,246 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,094 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.80% of CNS Pharmaceuticals worth $34,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 14.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CNS Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical pharmaceutical company, engages in the development of anti-cancer drug candidates for the treatment of brain and central nervous system tumors. The company's lead drug candidate is Berubicin, which completed Phase I clinical trial that is used for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CNS Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNS Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.