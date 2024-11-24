Clorox Elects Bratspies and Breber to Board of Directors

On November 20, 2024, The Clorox Company (NYSE: CLX) announced the election of Stephen Bratspies and Pierre Breber to its board of directors. This decision was made during the virtual annual meeting of shareholders held by the company.

Bratspies, aged 57, brings extensive executive leadership experience to the board, having previously served as the chief executive officer of Hanesbrands. His background includes significant operational, merchandising, and marketing expertise gained from leadership roles at Walmart, Specialty Brands, and PepsiCo. Bratspies’ industry knowledge in customer relations, retail, and consumer packaged goods is expected to offer valuable insights into Clorox’s strategic direction.

Breber, aged 60, contributes his substantial financial and accounting background, having served as the chief financial officer at Chevron and in various executive, commercial, operational, and international leadership positions. His experience in driving strategic transformations and growth initiatives aligns well with Clorox’s long-term strategic goals. Breber also serves on the Boards of PACCAR and Southwest Airlines.

Linda Rendle, the Chair and CEO of The Clorox Company, expressed her enthusiasm over adding Bratspies and Breber to the board, citing their diverse experiences as valuable assets to the company’s growth and transformation strategies. Bratspies is expected to join the Audit committee, while Breber is slated to serve on both the Audit and the Nominating, Governance, and Corporate Responsibility committees.

With the election of Bratspies and Breber, the total number of board members at Clorox stands at 11. More information about the company’s board of directors can be found on The Clorox Company’s official website.

The Clorox Company, established in 1913 and headquartered in Oakland, California, is known for its array of trusted brands, including Brita®, Burt’s Bees®, Clorox®, and Glad®. The company prides itself on promoting well-being and sustainability, with a commitment to integrating environmental, social, and governance (ESG) values into its business practices. Clorox was recently recognized as the No. 1 company on Barron’s 100 Most Sustainable Companies list for the second consecutive year.

