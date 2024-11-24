Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Takes Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 1,600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 17 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in MercadoLibre by 750.0% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 17 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in MercadoLibre in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in MercadoLibre in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 23 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. 87.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MELI stock opened at $2,005.00 on Friday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,324.99 and a 12 month high of $2,161.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $101.65 billion, a PE ratio of 70.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2,025.17 and a 200-day moving average of $1,856.21.

MELI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,200.00 to $2,480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Raymond James started coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Friday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,350.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,180.00 to $2,480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,250.00 to $2,200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,300.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,269.67.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

