Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Sells 2,217 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI reduced its stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,338 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,217 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,491 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,096,000 after buying an additional 1,689 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 5.7% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 20,577 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. BOKF NA raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 83.3% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 638 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 348,692 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,665,000 after purchasing an additional 3,583 shares in the last quarter. 71.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LYB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $117.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Evercore ISI raised LyondellBasell Industries to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $99.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.70.

LyondellBasell Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LYB opened at $83.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $90.03 and a 200-day moving average of $94.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.08. LyondellBasell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $81.45 and a fifty-two week high of $107.02.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.10). LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 5.29%. The company had revenue of $10.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.39%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.58%.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

