Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Sells 1,715 Shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI reduced its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Free Report) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,715 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 1,628.7% during the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 2,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,987 shares during the last quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000.

NASDAQ:ICLN opened at $12.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $11.92 and a fifty-two week high of $15.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.90.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

