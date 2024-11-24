Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Buys Shares of 1,981 iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI purchased a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 743,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,234,000 after buying an additional 12,921 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 438.2% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 2,629 shares in the last quarter. Counterweight Ventures LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. Counterweight Ventures LLC now owns 8,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. 62.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF stock opened at $137.96 on Friday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 52 week low of $117.28 and a 52 week high of $150.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $143.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.81.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.2005 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

