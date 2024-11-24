Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Acquires 544 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lifted its holdings in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,239 shares of the computer maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in HP were worth $479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in shares of HP during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $805,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in HP by 3.4% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 567,799 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $20,367,000 after buying an additional 18,665 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in HP by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 641,409 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $23,007,000 after acquiring an additional 2,120 shares during the period. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in HP by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 387,836 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $13,912,000 after acquiring an additional 6,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of HP during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,028,000. 77.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HPQ. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of HP from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Bank of America lowered HP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Citigroup downgraded HP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Loop Capital decreased their target price on HP from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of HP from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HP currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.45.

HP Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HPQ opened at $38.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.35. The stock has a market cap of $36.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.07. HP Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.42 and a 52-week high of $39.52.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $13.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.37 billion. HP had a net margin of 5.33% and a negative return on equity of 266.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. Analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HP declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 28th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the computer maker to buy up to 28.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other HP news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 211,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.16, for a total transaction of $7,013,373.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99.48. This trade represents a 100.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HP Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

