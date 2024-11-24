Citigroup Inc. Raises Position in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 233,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,878 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $56,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Clean Harbors by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,586,461 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $319,371,000 after acquiring an additional 78,848 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 30.6% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,058,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $239,361,000 after purchasing an additional 248,240 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Clean Harbors by 12.6% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 570,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $137,974,000 after buying an additional 63,800 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Clean Harbors by 20.3% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 537,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $121,505,000 after buying an additional 90,756 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 13.7% in the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 490,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $110,965,000 after purchasing an additional 59,033 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Clean Harbors alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Clean Harbors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $274.00 to $268.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Clean Harbors currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $254.33.

Insider Activity

In other Clean Harbors news, CEO Michael Louis Battles sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.74, for a total value of $2,457,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 77,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,955,400.64. This represents a 11.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lauren States sold 308 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.74, for a total value of $80,307.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,428,731. The trade was a 2.29 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,586 shares of company stock valued at $4,351,841. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Clean Harbors Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of CLH opened at $252.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.88 and a beta of 1.20. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $158.42 and a 12-month high of $267.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $249.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $235.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Clean Harbors Profile

(Free Report)

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Harbors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Harbors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.