Citigroup Inc. Has $67.44 Million Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 19.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 647,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 159,174 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.19% of Consolidated Edison worth $67,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2,307.7% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Consolidated Edison during the second quarter worth $33,000. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Consolidated Edison Price Performance

Shares of Consolidated Edison stock opened at $98.36 on Friday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.85 and a 1-year high of $107.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $102.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.36.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.12. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 12.27%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is 62.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ED. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Consolidated Edison in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Consolidated Edison currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.19.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison Profile

(Free Report)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.