Citigroup Inc. Has $61.07 Million Holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 292,605 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 9,347 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.36% of DICK’S Sporting Goods worth $61,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,788,820 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $373,327,000 after buying an additional 57,672 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,106,341 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $237,697,000 after buying an additional 375,600 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 780,346 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $167,683,000 after purchasing an additional 102,609 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 764,912 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $164,341,000 after purchasing an additional 11,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 545,045 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $117,103,000 after purchasing an additional 156,227 shares in the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DKS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $211.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $243.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DICK’S Sporting Goods currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.62.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Price Performance

DICK’S Sporting Goods stock opened at $210.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.64. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.84 and a 52-week high of $239.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $205.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $210.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.77.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The sporting goods retailer reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.60. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 45.14% and a net margin of 8.46%. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is 32.28%.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

