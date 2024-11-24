Citigroup Inc. Acquires 30,655 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 252,827 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,655 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $50,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 83,671.9% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 538,653 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $108,183,000 after acquiring an additional 538,010 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its holdings in Republic Services by 31.7% in the third quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 614,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $123,434,000 after purchasing an additional 147,799 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 1,946.2% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 136,279 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,484,000 after buying an additional 129,619 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 3,827.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 106,241 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,647,000 after buying an additional 103,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,808,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $351,480,000 after acquiring an additional 92,013 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Republic Services

In other Republic Services news, CFO Brian M. Delghiaccio sold 5,071 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.02, for a total transaction of $1,065,011.42. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,326,906.36. This represents a 44.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Republic Services from $219.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Republic Services from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Friday, October 4th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $224.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Republic Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Republic Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.71.

Republic Services Price Performance

Shares of RSG opened at $216.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $67.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $204.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $198.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. Republic Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $159.10 and a fifty-two week high of $216.86.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.20. Republic Services had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 12.46%. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. Republic Services’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.12%.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

