Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 7,042 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,960,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,042 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 12.67% of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF worth $209,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RWR. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 114.1% in the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 261.8% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $89,000.

NYSEARCA RWR opened at $106.12 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.56. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $85.22 and a 12-month high of $109.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.69 and a beta of 1.00.

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

