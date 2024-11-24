Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 427,057 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,858,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 427,057 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $201,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNST. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Stephens Consulting LLC bought a new position in Monster Beverage in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Kings Path Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage in the second quarter worth $30,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 152.0% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. 72.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on MNST shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Monster Beverage from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Monster Beverage from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Monster Beverage from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.45.

Monster Beverage Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MNST opened at $54.06 on Friday. Monster Beverage Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.32 and a fifty-two week high of $61.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 3.13. The company has a market cap of $52.57 billion, a PE ratio of 34.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.05.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

