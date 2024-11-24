Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Reduces Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,902,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,744 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 1.07% of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $241,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SHY. Cerity Partners OCIO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $129,075,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,658,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,678,000 after buying an additional 1,193,337 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,917,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,533.3% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 522,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,633,000 after acquiring an additional 490,171 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,731,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,969,000 after acquiring an additional 379,718 shares in the last quarter. 23.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SHY opened at $82.01 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $82.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.17. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $80.91 and a 1-year high of $83.30. The firm has a market cap of $22.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.2831 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

