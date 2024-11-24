Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,845,232 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 242,424 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $237,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 32,531,675 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,157,802,000 after purchasing an additional 3,693,495 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Enbridge by 4.0% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 24,161,024 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $984,205,000 after buying an additional 936,863 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in Enbridge by 3.7% during the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 23,083,951 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $821,331,000 after acquiring an additional 827,540 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 18,703,423 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $665,655,000 after acquiring an additional 644,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 12,278,739 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $498,734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,668,692 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge stock opened at $43.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $94.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.68. Enbridge Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.85 and a fifty-two week high of $43.70.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $10.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 13.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.676 per share. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.25%. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.76%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ENB. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Enbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Enbridge in a report on Friday, October 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Enbridge from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

