Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Stake in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) by 6.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 754,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,114 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $222,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ESS. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 2,400.0% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its stake in Essex Property Trust by 214.3% in the 2nd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Essex Property Trust by 600.0% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 121.8% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Essex Property Trust Price Performance

Shares of ESS opened at $305.53 on Friday. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $210.36 and a twelve month high of $317.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $297.17 and a 200 day moving average of $285.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $19.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.88.

Essex Property Trust Announces Dividend

Essex Property Trust ( NYSE:ESS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by ($2.04). The company had revenue of $450.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.88 million. Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 31.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 15.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $2.45 dividend. This represents a $9.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is 114.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Essex Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $315.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Essex Property Trust from $240.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $265.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Essex Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $318.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $297.00.

Insider Transactions at Essex Property Trust

In other news, CEO Angela L. Kleiman sold 8,080 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.10, for a total transaction of $2,546,008.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,494 shares in the company, valued at $2,991,559.40. This trade represents a 45.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 2,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $735,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $775,500. This represents a 48.69 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,402 shares of company stock valued at $6,399,663 over the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

