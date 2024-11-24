Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $171.88 Million Stock Holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,363,235 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 14,204 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.88% of Steel Dynamics worth $171,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of STLD. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 33.3% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Steel Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on STLD shares. Bank of America raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Steel Dynamics from $129.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Steel Dynamics from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. UBS Group upgraded Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $129.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Steel Dynamics from $138.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Steel Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.29.

Steel Dynamics Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ STLD opened at $143.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a one year low of $104.60 and a one year high of $155.56.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The basic materials company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.07. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Steel Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.65%.

Insider Activity

In other Steel Dynamics news, VP Chad Bickford sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.86, for a total value of $269,720.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,306,106. This trade represents a 10.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Glenn Pushis sold 17,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.09, for a total transaction of $2,387,767.69. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 146,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,523,371.37. The trade was a 10.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,591 shares of company stock worth $3,885,938 in the last three months. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

