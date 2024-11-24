Champlain Investment Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS)

Champlain Investment Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS – Free Report) by 40.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,130,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 780,483 shares during the quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 2.79% of TriMas worth $28,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in TriMas by 216.4% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 410,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,467,000 after buying an additional 280,431 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of TriMas by 197.8% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 273,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,303,000 after acquiring an additional 181,447 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TriMas by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,358,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $116,503,000 after purchasing an additional 100,068 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in TriMas by 1.7% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,145,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,298,000 after purchasing an additional 51,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in TriMas by 26.2% in the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 240,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,135,000 after purchasing an additional 49,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on TRS shares. BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of TriMas in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. StockNews.com upgraded TriMas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th.

NASDAQ:TRS opened at $26.95 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.87. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 42.11 and a beta of 0.66. TriMas Co. has a twelve month low of $22.45 and a twelve month high of $28.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $229.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.33 million. TriMas had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 2.93%. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. Analysts anticipate that TriMas Co. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 5th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 5th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. TriMas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

TriMas Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products segments. The Packaging segment offers dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, and flexible spouts; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; and consumable vascular delivery and diagnostic test components under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Intertech, Omega, and Rapak brands.

