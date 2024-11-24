Champlain Investment Partners LLC Invests $44.42 Million in Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK)

Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,381,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,418,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Rubrik in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Rubrik in the third quarter worth $192,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Rubrik during the third quarter valued at $208,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rubrik during the second quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Whalen Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rubrik during the third quarter worth $243,000.

Rubrik Stock Performance

RBRK stock opened at $51.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.94. Rubrik, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.34 and a 52 week high of $51.58.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Rubrik ( NYSE:RBRK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $204.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.58 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Rubrik, Inc. will post -8.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RBRK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Rubrik from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Barclays upped their target price on Rubrik from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. FBN Securities assumed coverage on Rubrik in a report on Monday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Rubrik from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on Rubrik from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.71.

Insider Transactions at Rubrik

In related news, CRO Brian K. Mccarthy sold 104,672 shares of Rubrik stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total transaction of $3,278,327.04. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 462,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,486,909.40. The trade was a 18.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.31, for a total transaction of $503,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 374,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,844,113.60. The trade was a 2.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 491,312 shares of company stock valued at $17,657,062.

Rubrik Company Profile

Rubrik, Inc provides data security solutions to individuals and businesses worldwide. The company offers enterprise data protection, unstructured data protection, cloud data protection, and SaaS data protection solutions; data threat analytics; data security posture; and cyber recovery solutions. It serves financial, retail, trade, transportation, energy, industrial, healthcare and life science, education, technology, media, communications, and public sectors.

