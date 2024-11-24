Certified Advisory Corp Takes $416,000 Position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ITA. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the first quarter worth $106,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $245,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,071,000.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of BATS:ITA opened at $154.51 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $150.56 and a 200 day moving average of $142.08. The stock has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 0.60. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12 month low of $145.00 and a 12 month high of $206.56.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

