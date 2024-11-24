Certified Advisory Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Certified Advisory Corp cut its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 656 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $506,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 409.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 857,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,786,000 after purchasing an additional 689,212 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 155.2% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 872,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,550,000 after buying an additional 530,610 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 143.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 624,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,897,000 after buying an additional 368,596 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,140,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,254,000 after buying an additional 323,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,496,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,620,000 after acquiring an additional 298,003 shares during the period.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS FLOT opened at $51.04 on Friday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.76 and a one year high of $51.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.96 and a 200 day moving average of $50.96.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is an increase from iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

